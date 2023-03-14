Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $8.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
Read More
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.