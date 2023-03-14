Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $8.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

