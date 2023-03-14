Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gevo in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.08. Gevo has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

