Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $17.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $17.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.97 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $302.59 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

