Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ZUMZ stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $402.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 402,562 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,896 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

