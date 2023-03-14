FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Issued By Zacks Research

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Global in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Liberty Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

LBTYA opened at $18.21 on Monday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

