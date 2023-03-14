FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Stericycle, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Stericycle by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

