Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.92) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.72) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,220,000 after buying an additional 826,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 256,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,653,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after buying an additional 174,690 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,582 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

