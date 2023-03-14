TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TT Electronics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Jeffriess forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TT Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TTGPF stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

