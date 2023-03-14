Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($4.05) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XENE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after buying an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after buying an additional 467,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after buying an additional 210,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.