Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $411.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 374,845 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.