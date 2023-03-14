Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,178.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $113.05.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
