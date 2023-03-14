Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,178.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $113.05.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

