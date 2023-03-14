Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,422.5 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Get Whitbread alerts:

About Whitbread

(Get Rating)

See Also

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.