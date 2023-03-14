Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Expands By 27.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

