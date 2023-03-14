Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Expands By 27.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.
About Wynn Macau
