Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Expands By 19.0%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,993,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 1,676,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,987.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

