Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,062,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 5,005,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.7 days.

Xinyi Glass Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

