Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Yara International ASA stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.44. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yara International ASA in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.83.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.