Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yara International ASA Price Performance
Yara International ASA stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.44. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.