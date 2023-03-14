Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Increases By 16.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,122,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,688,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,220.0 days.
Zalando Stock Performance
Shares of ZLDSF opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. Zalando has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $55.10.
About Zalando
