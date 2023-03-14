Head-To-Head Comparison: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) vs. CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Invitae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -601.64% -59.44% -18.80% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 4 7 0 0 1.64 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Invitae and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Invitae currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 207.29%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than CannLabs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invitae and CannLabs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $516.30 million 0.71 -$3.11 billion ($13.35) -0.11 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae.

Risk & Volatility

Invitae has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invitae beats CannLabs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

