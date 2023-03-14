Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Critical Comparison

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Payoneer Global and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 ACV Auctions 0 2 6 0 2.75

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.55%. ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $13.55, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $627.62 million 3.30 -$11.97 million ($0.04) -145.96 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 4.61 -$102.19 million ($0.66) -18.55

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACV Auctions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -1.91% -8.35% -0.76% ACV Auctions -24.24% -18.17% -9.69%

Summary

Payoneer Global beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

