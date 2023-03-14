Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) versus N-able (NYSE:NABL) Financial Review

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of N-able shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of N-able shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and N-able’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.10 billion 10.11 $52.45 million $0.10 383.60 N-able $371.77 million 5.69 $16.71 million $0.09 130.01

Volatility & Risk

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. N-able is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 2.61% 8.61% 4.84% N-able 4.49% 4.80% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynatrace and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 13 0 2.68 N-able 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dynatrace currently has a consensus target price of $47.22, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. N-able has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than N-able.

Summary

Dynatrace beats N-able on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

