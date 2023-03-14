Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $108.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,801 shares of company stock worth $11,138,348 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.09 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

