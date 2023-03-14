Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $492.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHYHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

