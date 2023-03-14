Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $32.89

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

