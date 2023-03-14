Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,892.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,892.20 ($35.25).

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.78) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.00) to GBX 3,100 ($37.78) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.40) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.34) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.56) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shell Stock Down 4.2 %

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,438 ($29.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 513.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,452.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,374.29. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,871.20 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($31.85).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 2,021.05%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.25) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($218,192.15). In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.47) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($242,684.10). Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.25) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($218,192.15). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

