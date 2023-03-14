Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $15.18

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OWL opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

