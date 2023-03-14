Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

