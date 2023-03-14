Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.
WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.