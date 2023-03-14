Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($52.69) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %

HENKY stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.98.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

