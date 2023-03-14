Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $47.89

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

