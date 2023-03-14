Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT at $11.65

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

DVDCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

DVDCF stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

