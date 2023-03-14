Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
