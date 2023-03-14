Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $22.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $20.10 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $703.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -4.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,351,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 348,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,066.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.