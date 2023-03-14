JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.58) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.01) to €15.10 ($16.24) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

