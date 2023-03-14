Head-To-Head Analysis: Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 734.03%. Icosavax has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.69%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Icosavax.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18% Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Icosavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 512.37 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.26 Icosavax $7.80 million 36.56 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -3.28

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Icosavax beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. The firm is conducting clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in diseases affecting the heart: a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the “”ARCHER”” trial) in acute myocarditis; and a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis. It is also involved in developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

