Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) vs. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Head to Head Review

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 45.92% 35.49% 14.86% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 185.1%. Global Ship Lease pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Ship Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Ship Lease and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than OceanPal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $645.65 million 1.08 $292.92 million $7.88 2.41 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Risk & Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats OceanPal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

