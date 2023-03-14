Raymond James Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$18.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.91.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$15.39 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$22.04. The stock has a market cap of C$613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.