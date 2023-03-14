Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

ALTG opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $505.77 million, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

