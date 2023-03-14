Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $135.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.54 million.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday.

Shares of METC stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $417.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

