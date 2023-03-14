Analysts Offer Predictions for Lands’ End, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lands’ End in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LE. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of LE opened at $6.56 on Monday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

