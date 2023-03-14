Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

