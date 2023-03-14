CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $121.41 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

