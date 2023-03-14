Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CRWD opened at $121.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

