Greenridge Global Weighs in on Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BRFH opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.09. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

