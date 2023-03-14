Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

