Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
