Brokers Issue Forecasts for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $58.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 384.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 863,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,005 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

