NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $117.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.