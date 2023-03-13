Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $117.49 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

