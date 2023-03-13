Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $614.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.43. The firm has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

