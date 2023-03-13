Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

