Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 104,004 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,004 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of D.R. Horton worth $110,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,212. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.