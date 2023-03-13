Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $329.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

